LYSONS RENOVATIONS
Restoration & Renovation in JOHANNESBURG
    Braai Area Tiling
    Bathroom Cabinet Replacement
    Dry Wall

    LYSONS RENOVATIONS

    Has built a reputation for ensuring that work is carried out meticulously and prides itself in performing and exceeding customers’ expectations. We have close relationships with our clients to make sure we fully understand their needs and desires.

    For us a project is not only about fitting and fixing things together. It is combining craftsmanship, innovation, creativity and artisanal technique all into a project that one could argue to be a beautiful piece of art.

        

     

    Services
    • Custom Cabinetry
    • paving
    • tiling
    • plumbing
    • upholstery
    • reupholsters
    • Brickwork
    • Dry Walls
    • Wall Demolition and Handyman projects.
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Midrand
    • Randburg
    • Kempton Park
    • Roodepoort
    • Rosebank
    • Sandton
    Address
    59 EAST HERTFORD
    2191 JOHANNESBURG
    South Africa
    +27-817056854 www.lysonsrenovations.co.za
