Kimbo Roofing &amp; Waterproofing
Roofing & Gutters in cape town
    • A sealed and secure roof is a need for every shelter. Our job is to make sure you are covered. The best time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.

    Our Waterproofers cover any eventuality so whether you have a flat roof, tiled roof, concrete roof, slate roof or balcony and need expert Waterproofing services, painting or cleaning services.


    Everything we do, we do with Pride & Care.


    At Kimbo Roofing & Waterproofing we spend a lot of time behind the scenes, on site to ensure that the project is done to Price, specifications and what we agreed upon with you the client. 


    We solve problems that others cant.

    Give us a call for a FREE QUOTE to sort out all your waterproofing, roofing & damp problems today.

    Certified Company

    Satisfied Guaranteed

    Precise Builder

    Excellence Support

    Our mission is to make sure all our clients get friendly helpful service and we go the extra measure to make sure they get exactly what they paid for. Our representatives all have a wealth of knowledge about waterproofing and will help you find the solution to your problem.

    Cape Town leading experts in waterproofing systems. We serve clients residential and industrial clients. We specializes in:


    Waterproofing

    Roofing

    Specialised wall coatings

    Damp proofing

    Leak repair

    Joint sealing

    Experience as a roofer or a similar role in construction

    Excellent carpentry skills

    Experience using various hand tools and equipment, such as scaffolds, taking safety rules into consideration

    Physical strength and good balance

    Ability to work at heights for long hours

    An apprenticeship or license in roofing or relevant field is a plus

    Give us a call for a free 

    Services
    Roofing service
    Service areas
    Western Cape and cape town
    Address
    56 main road manhattan parklands
    7441 cape town
    South Africa
    +27-643872365 kimboroofingwaterproofing.co.za
