Tricor Construction Ltd
General Contractors in Johannesburg
Reviews (0)
    Towards a more sustainable construction future

    Tricor Construction Ltd seek to

    become a progressive organisation, constantly seeking growth opportunities and

    rising to challenges. As building specialists who produce innovative

    solutions through value added engineering, we ensure projects are delivered on

    time and within budget.  Our focus is to complete complex and challenging

    projects to the highest industry standards.


    We work in partnership with our clients, strong network of suppliers, specialist tradespeople and business partners. Collectively, we approach all our projects focused on the best possible outcomes. By fostering strong relationships, we ensure efficient

    and effective systems are in place for every job.



     



     



    Our competent professional teams

    demonstrate strong leadership, problem solving skills and more

    importantly, we are not locked into the old paradigm. Our focus on intelligent

    and competitive delivery, twinned with resources gives us the edge and ability

    to deliver work with passion and innovation.


    Services
    • General Construction
    • Demolition and Strip outs
    • Sustainability
    • New Builds
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    88 Koala Rd, Nooitgedacht, Muldersdrift
    1739 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-848507097 tricorltd.co.uk
