Towards a more sustainable construction future
Tricor Construction Ltd seek to
become a progressive organisation, constantly seeking growth opportunities and
rising to challenges. As building specialists who produce innovative
solutions through value added engineering, we ensure projects are delivered on
time and within budget. Our focus is to complete complex and challenging
projects to the highest industry standards.
We work in partnership with our clients, strong network of suppliers, specialist tradespeople and business partners. Collectively, we approach all our projects focused on the best possible outcomes. By fostering strong relationships, we ensure efficient
and effective systems are in place for every job.
Our competent professional teams
demonstrate strong leadership, problem solving skills and more
importantly, we are not locked into the old paradigm. Our focus on intelligent
and competitive delivery, twinned with resources gives us the edge and ability
to deliver work with passion and innovation.
- Services
- General Construction
- Demolition and Strip outs
- Sustainability
- New Builds
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
88 Koala Rd, Nooitgedacht, Muldersdrift
1739 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-848507097 tricorltd.co.uk