Towards a more sustainable construction future

Tricor Construction Ltd seek to

become a progressive organisation, constantly seeking growth opportunities and

rising to challenges. As building specialists who produce innovative

solutions through value added engineering, we ensure projects are delivered on

time and within budget. Our focus is to complete complex and challenging

projects to the highest industry standards.





We work in partnership with our clients, strong network of suppliers, specialist tradespeople and business partners. Collectively, we approach all our projects focused on the best possible outcomes. By fostering strong relationships, we ensure efficient

and effective systems are in place for every job.

























Our competent professional teams

demonstrate strong leadership, problem solving skills and more

importantly, we are not locked into the old paradigm. Our focus on intelligent

and competitive delivery, twinned with resources gives us the edge and ability

to deliver work with passion and innovation.



