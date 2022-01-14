Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Eazyway Kitchens and Cupboards Midrand
Kitchen Manufacturers in Johannesburg
    Eazyway believes that everyone deserves to be inspired by the spaces they spend time in. Since 2000 we’ve been creating original spaces that are interesting, comfortable and deeply personal. Our expertise lies in our versatility, attention to detail and our limitless resourcefulness. We are here to serve all of our clients and grant their every wish. Make your Kitchen Design Studio dreams come true today.




    Services
    • Kitchen Renovation
    • Built In Cupboards
    • Redesign and build new kitchens and cupboards tailored to your specific needs
    Service areas
    • Kitchens and Cupboards
    • Johannesburg
    Company awards
    • Homemakers Expo Stand and Design Excellence award 2006
    • KSA Service Award 2011
    • KSA Service Award 2012
    • KSA Service Award 2013
    • KSA Service Award 2015
    • KSA Service Award 2016
    • KSA Service Award 2017
    • KSA Service Award 2018
    • KSA Service Award 2019
    • KSA Service Award 2020
    • KSA 5 Year Service Award 2016—2020
    Address
    Unit 8, Old Pretoria Road, Midrand Junxion, Midrand
    1685 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-638296599 www.eazywaykitchens.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Bring your vision to life with Eazyway. Since 2000, our professional, creative team has been designing the spaces that are most important to you. From our initial strategy shopping session to laying down the rugs on your new floors, we’ll lead the way with expert guidance.


    No matter the size of the project, the goal is always the same: to make your personal style shine. We provide new inspiration and ideas, while incorporating elements of your liking into every concept we present. Schedule a consultation with us today and feel the Eazyway difference.

