Big T Tilers
Tilers in Johannesburg
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Floor tiling
  • Wall Tiling
  • Kitchen Tiling
  • Bathroom tiling
    • BIG T TILERS IN JOHANNESBURG & PRETORIA


    Tilers in Gauteng offering professional tiling service.


    Need help tiling? Big T Tilers in Johannesburg offer professional tiling service in Gauteng.


    Affordable tiling rate per square meter

    Wall and floor tilers

    JHB and PTA


    Professional tile installation service

    If you are thinking of hiring a tile contractor near Johannesburg or Pretoria to do professional tile installation in your home or office, you have come to the right place. Big T Tilers installs all sizes, shapes and types of ceramic, porcelain, marble, travertine, granite and engineered stone tiles in residential and offices.


    Kitchen Tiling

    We are fully experienced in renovating kitchens, installing backsplashes and flooring. Lets turn your kitchen into a showpiece of style and taste.


    Bathroom Tiling

    Let us take the stress out of your next bathroom renovation project. From flooring removal to the installation of tiles and flooring to create a relaxing sanctuary in your home.


    Floor Tiling

    Expert floor tilers from removing old tiles to preparing the surface, you can rely on Big T Tilers. Tiles are the most durable material you can ever use for your floors.


    Wall Tiling

    Sometimes painting is not really effective especially for bathroom and kitchen areas. Tiling your walls provides an effective water proof and is easy to clean.

    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Roodepoort
    • Soweto
    • Randfontaint
    • Krugersdorp
    Address
    46139 Ext 4, Doornkop
    1874 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-842714221 bigttilers.co.za
