Roy&#39;s Plumbers in Somerset West
Plumbers in Cape Town
Services

  • plumber somerset west
    • Roy's Plumbers in Somerset West is professional plumbing company that serve the Somerset West area in Cape Town and surrounding areas. Our plumbers are professional and reliable. Our plumbing services in Somerset West is affordable and fair. We offer a wide variety of plumbing services including unblocking of blocked drains, unblocking blocked toilets, geyser installation, geyser repair, solar geyser installation, heat pump installation, leak detection, water tank installation, grey water systems, rainwater harvesting, water meter installation, sewage installation, sewage repair, french drain installation, emergency plumber services, burst geyser replacement and repair, septic tank installation, toilet installation, toilet repair, bathroom renovations, bathtub installation, bathtub repair, shower installation, shower repair, high pressure drain jetting, camera drain inspection and more.


    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    3 Bergzicht Rd, Radloff Park
    7130 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-600603869 www.somersetweststrandplumbers.co.za
