Garden Furniture SA
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Pretoria
Reviews (1)
    Woven Panels - Privacy Screens
    Woven Panels - Privacy Screens, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Accessories & decoration Solid Wood Brown
    Woven Panels - Privacy Screens
    Garden Trellising
    Garden Trellising, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Accessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Garden Trellising, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Accessories & decoration Wood Brown
    +13
    Garden Trellising
    Wooden Garden Arches
    Wooden Garden Arches, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Accessories & decoration Solid Wood Brown
    Wooden Garden Arches, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Accessories & decoration Solid Wood Brown
    +3
    Wooden Garden Arches
    Picket Fencing
    Picket Fencing, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Fencing & walls Solid Wood Beige
    Picket Fencing, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Fencing & walls Solid Wood Beige
    Picket Fencing
    Nesting Boxes
    Nesting Boxes, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Accessories & decoration Natural Fibre Brown
    Nesting Boxes, Garden Furniture SA Garden Furniture SA Garden Accessories & decoration Wood Brown
    +2
    Nesting Boxes

    Breathe new life into your garden & outdoor living areas with locally made wooden garden furniture and decor. We manufacture various wooden garden products such as picket fencing, trellis panels, lattice panels, wooden arches and benches, bird feeders and nesting boxes. We deliver nationwide.

    Services
    • Trellis Panels
    • Lattice Panels
    • Picket Fencing
    • Wooden Arches
    • Arbor Benches
    • Picnic Benches
    • Bird Feeders
    • Bird Nesting Boxes
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Pretoria
    Address
    Kameeldrift Road
    0035 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-605285815 www.gardenfurnituresa.co.za

    Reviews

    Mari Biemond Mari Biemond
    Excellent service as well as speedy delivery of 3 trellis panels
    6 months ago
    Project date: December 2021
