Casa Living
Interior Designers & Decorators in Umhlanga
Reviews (0)
    • We were founded in the year 2010 under the name Casa Blinds, as a Luxaflex Blinds Gallery Store, a European company specializing in window treatment, with the forethought of becoming a complete design and retail house.

     

    We opened our doors for the first time in Morningside as the primary Luxaflex dealer in Durban , two years later we moved through to Umhlanga Ridge and six years thereafter moved into our current showroom and offices on Meridian Drive, encompassing a wide variety of products, brands and skills.

     

    Our business is built off of passionate foundations in the design sphere. We are consistently evolving, re-evaluating and creating, a mindset that encourages growth, ideation and excellence.

    Services
    Interior Design, Homware Retail, and installations
    Service areas
    Umhlanga
    Address
    48 Meridian Drive
    4013 Umhlanga
    South Africa
    +27-763050627 www.casaliving.co.za
