We were founded in the year 2010 under the name Casa Blinds, as a Luxaflex Blinds Gallery Store, a European company specializing in window treatment, with the forethought of becoming a complete design and retail house.

We opened our doors for the first time in Morningside as the primary Luxaflex dealer in Durban , two years later we moved through to Umhlanga Ridge and six years thereafter moved into our current showroom and offices on Meridian Drive, encompassing a wide variety of products, brands and skills.

Our business is built off of passionate foundations in the design sphere. We are consistently evolving, re-evaluating and creating, a mindset that encourages growth, ideation and excellence.