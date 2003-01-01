ACG ARCHITECTS & DEVELOPMENT PLANNERS is an established architectural practice with an extensive portfolio of work that ranges from modest affordable housing solutions to complex health facilities, prestigious public buildings, urban design and landscape architecture. ACG strives to consistently produce work of a high standard and is geared towards constantly improving management skills to ensure that high levels of service are offered to clients.
- Architecture
- Landscape Architecture
- Urban Design
- Architecture
- Landscape Architecure & Urban Design
- 2018 Afrisam-SAIA Award 4 Sustainable Architecture + Innovation commendation for the Khayelitsha Shared Services Office.
- 2016 Winner of the Project Excellence Award for Community Upliftment for the Nomzamo Public Transport Facility
- 2013 South African Institute of Landscape Architects Award for Best Landscaping to a Public Building
- 2013 Provincial Department of the Western Cape International Heritage Award
- 2012 SAPOA Award for Innovative Excellence for the Khayelitsha Hospital*, Western Cape
- 2012 Govan Mbeki Human Settlements Award for the Elliotdale Housing Project, Eastern Cape
- 2011 Construction Worlds’ Best Project Awards for 2011 for the Khayelitsha Hospital
- 2010 Southern African Housing Foundation Award Grabouw Rooidakke Sustainable Housing Development Project.
- 2010 Town Planning Award for the Overstrand Urban Design Framework*.
- 2010 SAPOA Award for Innovative Excellence for the Department of Foreign Affairs Campus, Pretoria
- 2006 Eskom award for the Mitchell’s Plain Public Transport Interchange
- 2006 S. A. Architecture Project Award for the Symphony Precinct of the N2 Corridor Gateway Housing Project.*
- 2005 Cape Institute of Architects Award of Merit for the Stock Road Station Development*
- 2005 Cape Institute of Architects Award of Commendation, for the Cape Town International Convention Centre.*
- 2004 SAPOA Award for Innovative Excellence in property Development for the Cape Town International Convention Centre.*
- 2003 South African Institute of Architects Award of Merit, for Unicity Council Chambers*
- 1998 South African Institute of Architects (SAIA) Award forExcellence for the Hartleyvale Sports Complex*
398 Albert Road
7925 Salt River
South Africa
+27-214486615 acgarchitects.co.za