Have you ever had a hard time to find a plumber you can trust? A contractor you can count on to show up on schedule and also get the job done right?
We presume the reply is "yes.".
Wouldn't it be ideal if there was a plumbing setup, fixing and also servicing company that offered all the solutions you require, knew their stuff and also delivered on their guarantees? A contractor that is very efficient, reputable and makes your life less complicated?
That's specifically why we developed Meliodas Plumbers
Commercial Plumbing
toilet installation and repair
- septik tank pumping ...
We do them all. Emergency repairs, intended maintenance or restoration work, you won't find a better group of plumbing professionals in
Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Pretoria west, Pretoria East, Pretoria North, Fourways,
Randburg, Midrand, Johannesburg, Vorna Valley, Lonehill, Edenvale,
Bryanston and all Gauteng.
You'll find us extremely handy-- that's a pledge-- and easy to deal with. That's exactly what a licensed plumbing contractor should be..
You'll find us extremely helpful-- that's a guarantee-- and very easy to work with. That's exactly what a professional plumbing company should be.
- Service areas
- pretoria
- Sandton
- Johannesburg
- Midrand
- centurion
- Fourways
- Alberton
- Paulshof
- Edenvale
- Vorna Valley
- Pretoria East
- Pretoria West
- Pretoria North
- Randburg
- Show all 14 service areas
- Address
-
187 M9, Morningside, Sandton, 2057, South Africa
2057 Sandton
South Africa
+27-861005159 meliodasplumbers.co.za