Meliodas Plumbers Co.
Plumbers in Sandton
Services

  • Plumbing
  • drain cleaning
  • leak detection
  • under kitchen sink plumbing
  • residential
  • commercial plumbing
  • residential plumbing
  • bathroom renovation
  • toilet installation and repair

Projects

    • Plumber Fourways - Emergency plumber near me Fourways - Plumbing company in my area, Meliodas Plumbers Co. Meliodas Plumbers Co. Kitchen
    Plumber Fourways - Emergency plumber near me Fourways - Plumbing company in my area, Meliodas Plumbers Co. Meliodas Plumbers Co. Classic style dining room
    Plumber Fourways - Emergency plumber near me Fourways - Plumbing company in my area, Meliodas Plumbers Co. Meliodas Plumbers Co. Kitchen
    +6
    Plumber Fourways - Emergency plumber near me Fourways - Plumbing company in my area

    Have you ever had a hard time to find a plumber you can trust? A contractor you can count on to show up on schedule and also get the job done right?


    We presume the reply is "yes.".


    Wouldn't it be ideal if there was a plumbing setup, fixing and also servicing company that offered all the solutions you require, knew their stuff and also delivered on their guarantees? A contractor that is very efficient, reputable and makes your life less complicated?


    That's specifically why we developed Meliodas Plumbers

    Residential and

    Commercial Plumbing

    New construction plumbing

    leak detection 

    drain cleaning

    geyser installation

    geyser repair service

    toilet installation and repair

    bathroom plumbing

    kitchen under sink plumbing

    • septik tank pumping ...

     

    We do them all. Emergency repairs, intended maintenance or restoration work, you won't find a better group of plumbing professionals in

    Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Pretoria west, Pretoria East, Pretoria North, Fourways,

    Randburg, Midrand, Johannesburg, Vorna Valley, Lonehill, Edenvale,

    Bryanston and all Gauteng.

    You'll find us extremely handy-- that's a pledge-- and easy to deal with. That's exactly what a licensed plumbing contractor should be..

    You'll find us extremely helpful-- that's a guarantee-- and very easy to work with. That's exactly what a professional plumbing company should be.


    Service areas
    • pretoria
    • Sandton
    • Johannesburg
    • Midrand
    • centurion
    • Fourways
    • Alberton
    • Paulshof
    • Edenvale
    • Vorna Valley
    • Pretoria East
    • Pretoria West
    • Pretoria North
    • Randburg
    Address
    187 M9, Morningside, Sandton, 2057, South Africa
    2057 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-861005159 meliodasplumbers.co.za
