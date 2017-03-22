Carné Interiors is a well established and leading design company both locally and internationally with constant exposure to contemporary and global trends. Carné Interiors is confident that this exposure works to the benefit of clients from the corporate, hospitality, commercial and residential markets who receive expert advice, innovation and service that is relevant and world-class.
- Services
- Design development
- Project and Budget Management
- Floor plans and Elevations
- Interior Specifications and Schedules
- colour schemes
- Paint Finishes and Wallpaper
- Floor Treatments
- Reflective Ceiling Plans
- Custom designed furniture
- Furnishings and Equipment
- Custom Built-ins
- Custom Kitchen Desing
- Procurement and Product Sourcing
- Custom Window Treatments
- Store Design and Construction
- Installation of all interior products
- Service areas
- Tecnical Drafting
- Creation of 2D & 3D visual designs & Annimation
- space planning
- Perspective Renderings
- Graphic Design and Corporate Identity & Branding
- Visual merchandising
- Organisation / Storage Design
- Garden Design and Architecture
- Pretoria
cnr Atterbury & Lynnwood Road, 392 Lynnwood Road, Menlopark
0081 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-123480869 www.carneinteriors.co.za