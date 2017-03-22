Your browser is out-of-date.

Carne Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
Reviews (5)
    • Luxury Family Home, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Modern houses White
    Luxury Family Home, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Modern houses White
    Luxury Family Home, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Living room
    Luxury Family Home
    SA Homeowner Feature June 2017, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Living room
    SA Homeowner Feature June 2017, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Colonial style house White
    SA Homeowner Feature June 2017, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Patios Bamboo Brown
    SA Homeowner Feature June 2017
    Townhouse, JHB, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Living room
    Townhouse, JHB, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Living room
    Townhouse, JHB, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Living room
    Townhouse, JHB
    Bedroom Interiors, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Bedroom Interiors, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Bedroom Interiors, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Minimalist bedroom
    Bedroom Interiors
    Company Profile, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Company Profile, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Classic style conservatory
    Company Profile, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Modern conservatory
    Company Profile
    Home Renovation Knysna, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors
    Home Renovation Knysna, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors
    Home Renovation Knysna, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors
    Home Renovation Knysna
    Carné Interiors is a well established and leading design company both locally and internationally with constant exposure to contemporary and global trends.  Carné Interiors is confident that this exposure works to the benefit of clients from the corporate, hospitality, commercial and residential markets who receive expert advice, innovation and service that is relevant and world-class.

    Services
    • Design development
    • Project and Budget Management
    • Floor plans and Elevations
    • Interior Specifications and Schedules
    • colour schemes
    • Paint Finishes and Wallpaper
    • Floor Treatments
    • Reflective Ceiling Plans
    • Custom designed furniture
    • Furnishings and Equipment
    • Custom Built-ins
    • Custom Kitchen Desing
    • Procurement and Product Sourcing
    • Custom Window Treatments
    • Store Design and Construction
    • Installation of all interior products
    Service areas
    • Tecnical Drafting
    • Creation of 2D & 3D visual designs & Annimation
    • space planning
    • Perspective Renderings
    • Graphic Design and Corporate Identity & Branding
    • Visual merchandising
    • Organisation / Storage Design
    • Garden Design and Architecture
    • Pretoria
    Address
    cnr Atterbury & Lynnwood Road, 392 Lynnwood Road, Menlopark
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-123480869 www.carneinteriors.co.za

    Reviews

    Johannes Jones
    almost 2 years ago
    Arthur Tladi
    Very beautiful decorations
    almost 3 years ago
    Irma Schutte
    Positive experience in general and happy with the end product
    over 1 year ago
