ELECTRIC AND SOLAR GEYSER INSTALLATION Geyser Specialists Gauteng have qualified Geyser Plumbers and Geyser Electricians to assist with electric geyser installation and solar geyser installation, as well as geyser repairs, with all work carried out according to SANS 10254. We can source and supply a geyser or water heater best suited for your needs and handle the full installation for you, as well as provide a Certificate of Compliance(COC). Geyser Installation Services We offer the following Geyser Installation services: Electric Geyser Installations(vertical geyser installation or wall mounted geyser installation) Solar Geyser Installations Geyser Repairs Burst Geyser Replacement Leaking Geyser Repair Geyser Overflows Geyser Pressure Valves Installation Geyser Pressure Valves Replacement Geyser Thermostat Replacement Geyser Element Replacement Geyser blanket installation Geyser timer installation Why Geyser Specialists? Reasons to use us as your preferred Geyser Installers: Free Quotes No Call Out Fee Affordable Pricing Qualified Staff Supply and Install Geysers Same Day Service Insurance Approved Work carried out according to SANS 10254 - view here We Use SABS Approved Parts Guarantee on Geysers We Provide a Certificate of Compliance(COC) for statutory and insurance purposes ELECTRICIAN SERVICES. PLUMBER SERVICES. We have qualified Plumbers and Electricians ready to assist you with any emergency plumber and electrician services, and any plumbing or electrical repairs and installations for domestic, commercial and industrial properties. If you're looking for a reliable plumber or electrician in Pretoria or Centurion, contact us for friendly and affordable service. Electrician Services We offer the following Electrician services for Pretoria and Centurion: Power Failure Repair Electrical Certificates of Compliance (COC) House Wiring and Rewiring Distribution Board(DB Board) Installation and Rewiring Stove Rewiring or Repair Geyser Installation Geyser Thermostat Replacement Geyser Element Replacement Plug Socket Installation and Repair Lights - Installation and Repair Outdoor Lighting Indoor Lighting Gate Motor Installation Garage Door Motor Installation Security Lighting Booster Pump Wiring and Installation Borehole Pumps Wiring and Installation Swimming Pool Wiring and Installation Electric Fencing Generator Installation Plumber Services We offer the following Plumber services for Pretoria and Centurion: Bathroom Renovations Blocked Drains Repair Blocked Toilets Repair Burst Geyser Replacement Burst Geysers Repair Burst Pipes Repair Commercial Plumbing Services Dishwasher Installations Domestic Plumbing Services Drain Camera Inspections Drain Cleaning Drain Machine Cleaning General Plumbing Maintenance Geyser Overflows Geyser Pressure Valves Installation Geyser Pressure Valves Replacement Grease Trap Cleaning Industrial Plumbing Services Kitchen and Bathroom Fixtures - Repair and Installation Kitchen Renovations Leak Detection Leaking Geyser Assessment and Repair Leaking Taps Repair Leaking Toilets Repair New Geyser Installation Plumbing Installations - Pipes, Sewage Pipes, Taps, Mixers Basins, Baths, Geysers and more… Washing Machine Installations

Service areas Pretoria

centurion

midrand

johannesburg Address 881 Old Farm Rd , Faerie Glen Pretoria

0081 Pretoria

South Africa

+27-712695416 www.geyserspecialistsgauteng.co.za