Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Magnificent Walls
Paint & Wall Coverings in Cape Town
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Create a useful wall using a combination of magnetic paint primer, blackboard paint, magnetic whiteboards, magnetic action planners and magnetic paper, Magnificent Walls Magnificent Walls Study/office Blue
    Create a useful wall using a combination of magnetic paint primer, blackboard paint, magnetic whiteboards, magnetic action planners and magnetic paper, Magnificent Walls Magnificent Walls Study/office Black
    Create a useful wall using a combination of magnetic paint primer, blackboard paint, magnetic whiteboards, magnetic action planners and magnetic paper
    Photo / memory walls, Magnificent Walls Magnificent Walls
    Photo / memory walls, Magnificent Walls Magnificent Walls Modern living room Grey
    Photo / memory walls

    Magnificent Walls (Magwall) is a company specialising in a range of innovative magnetic and wall products. Magwall's product solutions cater for the education, home and business market segments.

    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    18 Gilquin Crescent Hout Bay
    7806 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-823234442 www.magwall.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Home:

    Decor: Magnetic paint and printable magnetic paper to create photo walls.

    Home office: Magnetic paint, magnetic whiteboards and project planners; blackboard paint.

    Kids: Wide range of magnetic games (puzzles, shapes, animals, transport, dominoes).


    Business: Products include any size write-&-wipe whiteboards, project planners, action planners and magnetic paper.

      Add SEO element