L.M Electrical and Plumbing
Plumbers in Pretoria
Services

  • Plumbing
    Services:


     General repairs, Remodelling, Panel repair, Security system installation, Roadworks, Fan installation, Light fitting installation, Socket or switch relocation, Socket or switch installation, Power restoration, Panel replacement or upgrade, Installation, Earth wire installation, Outdoor lighting installation, Fan repair, Light fixture repair, Socket or switch repair

    • Electrical Certificates of Comping
    • DB Board Installation and Upgrade
    • Stoves
    • Geysers
    • Plugs and Lights Installations
    • Gate Motors
    • Garage Door Motors
    • Security Lighting 
    • Outdoor Lighting
    • Booster Pumps
    • Borehole Pumps
    • Swimming Pool Pumps
    • Electric Fencing
    • Generators
    • Power Failures
    • House Wiring and Rewiring
    Service areas
    Garsfontein and Pretoria
    Address
    645 Jacqueline Drive
    0042 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-715622038 www.electricalandplumbing.co.za
