Services:
General repairs, Remodelling, Panel repair, Security system installation, Roadworks, Fan installation, Light fitting installation, Socket or switch relocation, Socket or switch installation, Power restoration, Panel replacement or upgrade, Installation, Earth wire installation, Outdoor lighting installation, Fan repair, Light fixture repair, Socket or switch repair
- Electrical Certificates of Comping
- DB Board Installation and Upgrade
- Stoves
- Geysers
- Plugs and Lights Installations
- Gate Motors
- Garage Door Motors
- Security Lighting
- Outdoor Lighting
- Booster Pumps
- Borehole Pumps
- Swimming Pool Pumps
- Electric Fencing
- Generators
- ectrical Certificates of Compliance (COC)
- Power Failures
- House Wiring and Rewiring
- DB Board Installation and Upgrade
- Stoves
- Geysers
- Plugs and Lights Installations
- Gate Motors
- Garage Door Motors
- Security Lighting
- Outdoor Lighting
- Booster Pumps
- Borehole Pumps
- Swimming Pool Generators
- Service areas
- Garsfontein and Pretoria
- Address
-
645 Jacqueline Drive
0042 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-715622038 www.electricalandplumbing.co.za