Totalguard Workwear
Other Businesses in Pretoria
Reviews (0)
    • South Africa's leading wholesale workwear & personal protective equipment online warehouse. We distribute throughout South Africa as well as internationally. Suppliers of Safety Wear, Workwear, PPE, Safety Boots, Hi-Viz Reflective, Head, Hand (Safety Gloves), Respiratory, Fall & Ear Protection, T-Shirts & Golf Shirts.

    Services
    • hard working technical workwear
    • personal protective equipment
    • security and tactical gear
    • apparel and welding equipment
    Service areas
    Pretoria, Gauteng, and South Africa
    Address
    381 Umgeni Street, Erasmuskloof
    0181 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-615186730 www.totalguard.co.za
