Lavish Nest
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
    Brooklyn

    First established in 2008 by a team of a few passionate individuals who handcraft every item. Lavish Nest has since grown and embedded its roots deep in the homes of South Africans. A proudly South African manufacturer and retailer of exclusive homeware and furniture.


    Our product range is curated tastefully according to local and international trends - with a vast range of fully customizable products we meet our clients needs in every piece of furniture. 

    We are based in Johannesburg and manufacture premium quality furniture.


    Our brands have featured on many online stores such as takealot, loot, daddy's deals to name a few

    Services
    Ultimate online store for furniture and decor
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Address
    2092 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-870576688 www.lavishnest.biz
