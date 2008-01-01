First established in 2008 by a team of a few passionate individuals who handcraft every item. Lavish Nest has since grown and embedded its roots deep in the homes of South Africans. A proudly South African manufacturer and retailer of exclusive homeware and furniture.





Our product range is curated tastefully according to local and international trends - with a vast range of fully customizable products we meet our clients needs in every piece of furniture.

We are based in Johannesburg and manufacture premium quality furniture.





Our brands have featured on many online stores such as takealot, loot, daddy's deals to name a few