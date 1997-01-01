CCMI | CAPE TOWN'S KITCHEN SPECIALISTS





We are specialists in the design, manufacture and installation of kitchens, cupboards, bathroom vanities and wardrobes. We work and collaborate with all leading suppliers, interior designers, property developers and architects providing them with their bespoke joinery solutions. If you are a homeowner, be it a first-time buyer, wanting all the latest trends, or a more mature buyer, looking for that sophisticated touch, you can trust that CCMI will deliver.





We are based in Observatory, Cape Town. Contact us for all your joinery needs.









OUR STORY





What started out as bespoke joinery grew into so much more...





FROM CRIB CREATIONS TO CCMI

Crib Creations was founded by Jean Booyens in 2007 with the vision of creating high-quality custom furniture pieces for the discerning homeowner. In 2013, Jean took ownership of Olde Hand Interiors (founded 1997) and a new vision was conceptualised for the company, with a shift towards providing creative shopfitting to commercial clientele. Olde Hand Interiors started trading as Crib Creations & Maple Interiors keeping them separated purely for marketing purposes.





Over the years we have gained a vast amount of experience in the joinery industry, through creating spaces for highly bespoke custom homes, expos, office and reception fit-outs, bars, coffee shops, restaurants and so much more.





Constantly pushing to improve and adapt to the market has refined our work and given us the ability to focus on what we do best. After 4 years in the commercial space and 10 years in bespoke joinery, we decided to focus mainly on residential cabinetry.





In 2017 CCMI was born, keeping our legacy intact, but with a new focus on kitchens mainly, bedroom cupboards and vanities for the middle to high-end consumer. Quality is still the core focus, with a carefully selected palette to choose from but a more 'modular' approach is used. That said we still customise all our joinery to fit your space and we continue to explore new materials in order to create unique combinations.





Custom joinery is in our blood, so we will always serve those needs.