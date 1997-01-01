Your browser is out-of-date.

CCMI Kitchen and Cupboard Specialists
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Cape Town
    Monochrome Magic – Matte Black Contemporary Kitchen | Tamboerskloof, Cape Town
    Monochrome Magic – Matte Black Contemporary Kitchen | Tamboerskloof, Cape Town
    Monochrome Magic – Matte Black Contemporary Kitchen | Tamboerskloof, Cape Town
    Monochrome Magic – Matte Black Contemporary Kitchen | Tamboerskloof, Cape Town
    Bold Blue Contemporary Kitchen | Milnerton, Cape Town | 2021
    Bold Blue Contemporary Kitchen | Milnerton, Cape Town | 2021
    Bold Blue Contemporary Kitchen | Milnerton, Cape Town | 2021
    Bold Blue Contemporary Kitchen | Milnerton, Cape Town | 2021
    Scarborough, Cape Town | Sustainable Kitchen | 2017
    Scarborough, Cape Town | Sustainable Kitchen | 2017
    Scarborough, Cape Town | Sustainable Kitchen | 2017
    Scarborough, Cape Town | Sustainable Kitchen | 2017
    Fresnaye, Cape Town | Green Kitchen | 2012
    Fresnaye, Cape Town | Green Kitchen | 2012
    Fresnaye, Cape Town | Green Kitchen | 2012
    Fresnaye, Cape Town | Green Kitchen | 2012
    Green Point, Cape Town | Blue Kitchen | 2012
    Green Point, Cape Town | Blue Kitchen | 2012
    Green Point, Cape Town | Blue Kitchen | 2012
    Green Point, Cape Town | Blue Kitchen | 2012

    CCMI | CAPE TOWN'S KITCHEN SPECIALISTS


    We are specialists in the design, manufacture and installation of kitchens, cupboards, bathroom vanities and wardrobes. We work and collaborate with all leading suppliers, interior designers, property developers and architects providing them with their bespoke joinery solutions. If you are a homeowner, be it a first-time buyer, wanting all the latest trends, or a more mature buyer, looking for that sophisticated touch, you can trust that CCMI will deliver.


    We are based in Observatory, Cape Town. Contact us for all your joinery needs.



    OUR STORY


    What started out as bespoke joinery grew into so much more...


    FROM CRIB CREATIONS TO CCMI

    Crib Creations was founded by Jean Booyens in 2007 with the vision of creating high-quality custom furniture pieces for the discerning homeowner. In 2013, Jean took ownership of Olde Hand Interiors (founded 1997) and a new vision was conceptualised for the company, with a shift towards providing creative shopfitting to commercial clientele. Olde Hand Interiors started trading as Crib Creations & Maple Interiors keeping them separated purely for marketing purposes.


    Over the years we have gained a vast amount of experience in the joinery industry, through creating spaces for highly bespoke custom homes, expos, office and reception fit-outs, bars, coffee shops, restaurants and so much more.


    Constantly pushing to improve and adapt to the market has refined our work and given us the ability to focus on what we do best. After 4 years in the commercial space and 10 years in bespoke joinery, we decided to focus mainly on residential cabinetry.


    In 2017 CCMI was born, keeping our legacy intact, but with a new focus on kitchens mainly, bedroom cupboards and vanities for the middle to high-end consumer. Quality is still the core focus, with a carefully selected palette to choose from but a more 'modular' approach is used. That said we still customise all our joinery to fit your space and we continue to explore new materials in order to create unique combinations.


    Custom joinery is in our blood, so we will always serve those needs.

    Services
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Manufacture
    • Kitchen Installation
    • Bathroom Vanity Design
    • Joinery Design
    • Custom Furniture Design and Manufacture
    • Built-in Cupboards
    • Wardrobes
    • Kitchen Cabinets
    • Cabinet Design
    • Cabinet Manufacture
    • Built-in Furniture Design
    • BICs
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Company awards
    Winner Best Kitchen Stand for The Kitchen Design Project – Decorex Cape Town 2019
    Address
    Unit 14 Observatory Industrial Park
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214480202 ccmi.co.za
