JT Construction and Cabinets
Home Builders in Gqeberha
    Our services include:

    Building and construction projects

    * New additions

    * Garages

    * Braai areas and entertainment areas

    * Boundary walls

    * Carports

    * Cement slabs and gate plinths

    * Building repairs and complete renovations

    * Boundary fencing and palisade fencing

    * Interior and exterior home remodelling

    * New Bathrooms and Kitchens remodelling

    * Granny flat conversions


    We design, manufacture and Install

    * new Kitchens

    * wardrobes

    * vanities

    * custom designed vanities 

    * Bar and entertainment units

    * custom Displays

    * Tv walls and Tv units

    * Specialised Boutique shopfitting

    * Office and reception units

    * Wine cellars 

    * miscellaneous B.I.C.s according to our client's specifications


    Additional services include

    * Roofing - new IBR and corrugated roof sheeting, flat and tiled roofs.

    * Roof cleaning and maintenance

    * Complete flooring solutions - laminated, hard wood floors and tiling

    * Wooden Decking

    * Ceilings - New installations and repairs with skimmed surfaces

    * Drywalls and dividing walls

    * Steelworks - Security gates 

    * Plumbing and General Electric maintenance and new additions.

    * Window fitment (Aluminium and wood)

    * Fitment of new door frames and doors (Aluminium and wood)

    * Painting interior and exterior walls

    * Waterproofing and damp solutions


    We service Port Elizabeth and surrounding areas. Feel free to contact us to setup an appointment to meet you for a free quotation. 

    Services
    • Home improvement
    • renovations
    • Building and alterations
    • painting
    • roofing
    • bathroom renovations
    • kitchen renovations
    • waterproofing
    • braai
    • carpentry
    • cabinets
    • vanities
    • custom designs
    • decking
    • tiling
    • security gates
    • drywall
    • ceiling
    • shopfitting
    • tv units
    • wine cellars
    • bar
    • carports
    • garages
    • boundary walls
    • new additions
    • extensions
    • doors
    • windows
    • aluminium
    • bathroom designers
    • kitchen planners
    • Show all 32 services
    Service areas
    Port Elizabeth and Gqeberha
    Address
    3 Evatt Close, Barrow Avenue, Francis Evatt Park
    6001 Gqeberha
    South Africa
    +27-743712077 info1jtc.wixsite.com/website
