Our services include:
Building and construction projects
* New additions
* Garages
* Braai areas and entertainment areas
* Boundary walls
* Carports
* Cement slabs and gate plinths
* Building repairs and complete renovations
* Boundary fencing and palisade fencing
* Interior and exterior home remodelling
* New Bathrooms and Kitchens remodelling
* Granny flat conversions
We design, manufacture and Install
* new Kitchens
* wardrobes
* vanities
* custom designed vanities
* Bar and entertainment units
* custom Displays
* Tv walls and Tv units
* Specialised Boutique shopfitting
* Office and reception units
* Wine cellars
* miscellaneous B.I.C.s according to our client's specifications
Additional services include
* Roofing - new IBR and corrugated roof sheeting, flat and tiled roofs.
* Roof cleaning and maintenance
* Complete flooring solutions - laminated, hard wood floors and tiling
* Wooden Decking
* Ceilings - New installations and repairs with skimmed surfaces
* Drywalls and dividing walls
* Steelworks - Security gates
* Plumbing and General Electric maintenance and new additions.
* Window fitment (Aluminium and wood)
* Fitment of new door frames and doors (Aluminium and wood)
* Painting interior and exterior walls
* Waterproofing and damp solutions
We service Port Elizabeth and surrounding areas. Feel free to contact us to setup an appointment to meet you for a free quotation.
- Services
- Home improvement
- renovations
- Building and alterations
- painting
- roofing
- bathroom renovations
- kitchen renovations
- waterproofing
- braai
- carpentry
- cabinets
- vanities
- custom designs
- decking
- tiling
- security gates
- drywall
- ceiling
- shopfitting
- tv units
- wine cellars
- bar
- carports
- garages
- boundary walls
- new additions
- extensions
- doors
- windows
- aluminium
- bathroom designers
- kitchen planners
- Show all 32 services
- Service areas
- Port Elizabeth and Gqeberha
- Address
-
3 Evatt Close, Barrow Avenue, Francis Evatt Park
6001 Gqeberha
South Africa
+27-743712077 info1jtc.wixsite.com/website
Our services include:
Building and construction projects
* New additions
* Garages
* Braai areas and entertainment areas
* Boundary walls
* Carports
* Cement slabs and gate plinths
* Building repairs and complete renovations
* Boundary fencing and palisade fencing
* Interior and exterior home remodelling
* New Bathrooms and Kitchens remodelling
* Granny flat conversions
We design, manufacture and Install
* new Kitchens
* wardrobes
* vanities
* custom designed vanities
* Bar and entertainment units
* custom Displays
* Tv walls and Tv units
* Specialised Boutique shopfitting
* Office and reception units
* Wine cellars
* miscellaneous B.I.C.s according to our client's specifications
Additional services include
* Roofing - new IBR and corrugated roof sheeting, flat and tiled roofs.
* Roof cleaning and maintenance
* Complete flooring solutions - laminated, hard wood floors and tiling
* Wooden Decking
* Ceilings - New installations and repairs with skimmed surfaces
* Drywalls and dividing walls
* Steelworks - Security gates
* Plumbing and General Electric maintenance and new additions.
* Window fitment (Aluminium and wood)
* Fitment of new door frames and doors (Aluminium and wood)
* Painting interior and exterior walls
* Waterproofing and damp solutions
We service Port Elizabeth and surrounding areas. Feel free to contact us to setup an appointment to meet you for a free quotation.