Panacea has made a name for itself in the industry for more than 15 years with its timeless and contemporary designs and detailed attention. As a strong supporter of exceptional customer service, we have a reputation for developing design solutions that ensure that every vision is realized. Panacea's calling card celebrates and enhances individuality while always striving to be adaptable and practical.
- Services
- interior designing and office interiors
- Service areas
- Dubai
- Address
-
Office no:401/26, Star executive business centre, Building no.7, Bay Square, Downtown.
00000 Dubai
United Arab Emirates
+971-502050953 www.panaceauae.com