Panacea Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dubai
    Panacea has made a name for itself in the industry for more than 15 years with its timeless and contemporary designs and detailed attention. As a strong supporter of exceptional customer service, we have a reputation for developing design solutions that ensure that every vision is realized. Panacea's calling card celebrates and enhances individuality while always striving to be adaptable and practical.
    Services
    interior designing and office interiors
    Service areas
    Dubai
    Address
    Office no:401/26, Star executive business centre, Building no.7, Bay Square, Downtown.
    00000 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-502050953 www.panaceauae.com
