Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
NextSpace Architecture &amp; Project Managers
Architects in Durban
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Duplex Development Westville, NextSpace Architecture & Project Managers NextSpace Architecture & Project Managers Villas Bricks White
    Duplex Development Westville, NextSpace Architecture & Project Managers NextSpace Architecture & Project Managers Villas Bricks White
    Duplex Development Westville

    We are professionally registered with the South African Council of Architecture Profession with over 15 years experience in the industry.


    Our Architectural Services include drawing of complete working plans and submission/approval at town planning.


    Our Services include:

    • Industrial Developments

    • Additions, Alterations & Extensions to existing Dwellings

    • New Dwellings

    • Building Plans

    • Boundary/Retaining Walls

    • 3D Renderings/ Video Walk-throughs


    Call us for a free quote on: 083 237 8138

    email: shamal@nsarch.co.za


    Services
    • Architecture & Project Management
    • Architecture
    Service areas
    Durban
    Address
    101 Hippo Road
    4037 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-832378138
      Add SEO element