We are professionally registered with the South African Council of Architecture Profession with over 15 years experience in the industry.
Our Architectural Services include drawing of complete working plans and submission/approval at town planning.
Our Services include:
• Industrial Developments
• Additions, Alterations & Extensions to existing Dwellings
• New Dwellings
• Building Plans
• Boundary/Retaining Walls
• 3D Renderings/ Video Walk-throughs
Call us for a free quote on: 083 237 8138
email: shamal@nsarch.co.za
- Services
- Architecture & Project Management
- Architecture
- Service areas
- Durban
- Address
-
101 Hippo Road
4037 Durban
South Africa
+27-832378138