Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mondeor Plumbing Services
Plumbers in Johannesburg South
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • geyser repairs
  • leak detection
Price/hr: R380
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    One of the best ways to find a Mondeor plumber near you or plumbers in Johannesburg South that will provide you with reliable plumbers in Johannesburg South for years to come, is to look at their customer service record. If they have a reputation for delivering satisfying plumbing experiences and plenty of return customers, you can feel confident that you’ll be taken care of when your plumbing system is in need of repairs. A plumber in Johannesburg South that respects your time, your home and your budget, while providing consistent plumbing services, is a plumber worth keeping.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg South
    Address
    10 Boswell Avenue
    2091 Johannesburg South
    South Africa
    +27-783002813 mondeorplumbingservices.co.za
      Add SEO element