Vital Plumbing's founding philosophy is based on two basic requirements, these being absolutely NO compromising on a professional adept service and that of using the finest building materials available with NO compromise on the installation thereof by our well trained and dedicated plumbers. In addition to these philosophies we are constantly researching and testing new materials and installation methods that are introduced into the current construction industry in our quest to provide our clients with the best service in the quickest time at a fair price.