Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kruger National Park Safaris by Kurt Safari
Other Businesses in Hazyview
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We have a selection of the very best Kruger Park travel packages, aimed at clients who are looking for a truly African experience, where rustic adventure meets first world comfort. Every aspect of our tours are tailor made to suit a variety of budgets, experiences, and tastes. Our Kruger Park safaris are a mix of affordable trips, for those travelling on a limited budget, and those catering to holiday makers who want to treat themselves to a little luxury. Not only do guests get to explore the best of the Kruger National Park, journeying along some of the most exciting roads, known for their wildlife populations, but they also have the option to explore some of the region’s most interesting and beautiful attractions.

    Services
    • Safari Tours
    • Travel Agency
    • Safari Tour Operator
    • Kruger Park Safaris
    • Game Reserve
    • Kruger Park travel packages
    Service areas
    Kruger National Park, Kruger Park, and Hazyview
    Address
    68 Korhaan Way, Hazyview-Vakansiedorp
    1242 Hazyview
    South Africa
    +27-823982782 www.kurtsafari.com
      Add SEO element