Tiler master &amp;Renovations
Tilers in Table view
    THE TILER MASTER and RENOVATIONS "

    services, specializes in tiling walls, floors, kitchens, bathrooms, patios, and braai rooms for residential clients. Whether you are looking to renovate a kitchen, a hallway, a bathroom, or you simply want to add detail to some space in your home, tiling is by far the greatest choice you can come up with.


    WE SPECIALISE IN THE INSTALLATION OF

    Marble, granite, travertine, slate, sandstone, limestone, ceramic, porcelain, terrazzo, mosaic, quartzite, terracotta, quarry tiles.



    Working closely with our clients, we provide you with fantastic service and high quality workmanship, ensuring total satisfaction and great results.We will always work according to the highest safety standards, alongside maintaining exceptional planning and scheduling, and keeping every project tidy, and finished superbly, Whether it is a whole bathroom that needs tiling or a feature wall, our talented team of tilers are prepared for any job.

    Get in touch today, and let us see how we can help bring your project to reality.


    SAMUEL MACKENNA


    0671824846


    Or visit our website


    Tilermasterrenovation.co.za

    Service areas
    Table view
    Address
    4 heron street
    7441 Table view
    South Africa
    +27-671824846 tilermasterrenovation.co.za
