UrbanCam
    • Welcome to UrbanCam, your one-stop E-commerce store that provides quality CCTV and Security Products to our customer. Our mission is to bring you high quality, well known brands for all your security needs. We specialise in CCTV Cameras and Gate Motors as well as accesories for both. More exciting products coming soon.

    Services
    • CCTV cameras
    • Gate Motors
    • CCTV Kits
    • Gate Motor Kits
    • Home Security products
    • Home security accesories
    Service areas
    Bloemfontein, Free State, and South Africa
    Address
    9A Eugene Von Rensburg Street, Langenhovenpark
    9301 Bloemfontein
    South Africa
    +27-645354134 urbancam.co.za
