Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gryphon &amp; Co
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House Somerset west , Gryphon & Co Gryphon & Co Built-in kitchens Wood White
    House Somerset west
    House Senske , Gryphon & Co Gryphon & Co Kitchen units Wood White
    House Senske , Gryphon & Co Gryphon & Co Kitchen units Wood White
    House Senske , Gryphon & Co Gryphon & Co Modern bathroom Wood Wood effect
    +4
    House Senske
    House Botha , Gryphon & Co Gryphon & Co Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue
    House Botha , Gryphon & Co Gryphon & Co Modern living room Silver/Gold White
    House Botha , Gryphon & Co Gryphon & Co Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue
    +4
    House Botha

    Gryphon & Co is a full service interior design firm that create custom residential or commercial spaces from concept to completion. We offer hands on collaboration from floor plan development, interior drawings, custom cabinetry, finishes and the selection of furniture.

    Services
    • Residential interior design
    • Commercial Interior design
    • Joinery drawings
    • Lighting and electrical layouts
    • Kitchen design
    • furnishing service
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-824698542 www.gryphonandco.co.za
      Add SEO element