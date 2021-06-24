Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
Home Builders in Durban
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House Kisten, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    House Kisten, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    House Kisten, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    +9
    House Kisten
    Parlock Hills Development, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    Parlock Hills Development, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    Parlock Hills Development, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    +3
    Parlock Hills Development
    House Nundcoomar, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    House Nundcoomar, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    House Nundcoomar, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    +4
    House Nundcoomar
    House Naidoo, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    House Naidoo, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    House Naidoo, ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd
    +5
    House Naidoo

    ARJ Construction (Pty) Ltd is a construction company based in Durban. We specialize in building new custom homes, renovation projects, and small commercial developments, plans drawn to your specifications and designs, Civil Engineering, Earthworks, Concrete/ wet works, brickwork, plastering, doors windows, painting, roofing, tiling, retaining walls, landscaping. We have well experienced staff ensuring top class workmanship of all work. . We have been building strong customer relationships all over Kwa-zulu Natal for many years. And have a history of pleased customers. References are available upon request. Visit our portfolio to see some of the construction work we have done, both new home construction and renovations! 


    Please kindly visit our website to view our services, business profile and projects completed. www.arjconstruction.co.za

    Established 2014

    Services
    • Home Builders
    • Home Renovations
    • Renovations
    • Home Additions
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Durban North
    • Umhlanga
    • Ballito
    • La Mercy
    • Tongaat
    • Verulam
    • Phoenix
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    39 Park Avenue Desainagar
    4400 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-659548983 www.arjconstruction.co.za
      Add SEO element