Camp and Climb—Bellville
Other Businesses in Cape Town
    • "Camp And Climb (formerly Canvas Workers est. 1925) opened our first retail store in the 1970’s. Over the past decades, we have proudly supplied quality gear for all type of outdoor endeavors from camping trips to mountain expeditions and more…


    We continue this tradition today as one of the premier camping equipment and tent suppliers in South Africa: At Camp And Climb you will find great quality gear at great prices, including many exclusive lines. So whether you are planning a short hike, a weekend at the river – or even heading to the mountains – Camp And Climb has the gear and expertise to get you going.


    Enjoy the great outdoors with camping equipment and hiking gear from Camp and Climb. Our stores offer a complete selection of 4×4, climbing, hiking, camping equipment and supplies – All the equipment you need to venture out into the wilderness. Having the right gear is the overriding principle to a successful outdoor adventure. Whether you are a seasoned adventurer that revels in long hiking trails or a novice trying something new with the family in the great outdoors; having the necessary camping equipment can make a difference in your overall enjoyment and experience."

    Services
    • Camping store
    • Camping
    • Hiking
    • Climbing
    • Climbing equipment
    • Hiking equipment
    • Sporting goods
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Paarden Eiland
    • Bellville
    • Western Cape
    Address
    Corner Raglan and Carl Cronje Rd, Boston, Bellville
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219490039 www.campandclimb.co.za
