Poly-Bars South Africa
General Contractors in Cape Town
    Hout Bay Office Installation
    South Peninsula Installations
    Fish Hoek Installations

    Professional installers of Poly-carbonate transparent burglar bars that are custom made to each home's specific requirements. No extra charge for individuality. The cost of these security bars is very comparable with normal steel bars and, of course, much, much prettier and aesthetically pleasing.

    Services
    • CLear Burglar Bars
    • Transparent Burglar Bars
    • Poly-carbonate burglar bars
    Service areas
    Western Cape and Cape Town
    Address
    34 Gleneagle Rd Welcome Glen
    7975 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-825974924 www.polybars.com
