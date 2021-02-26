Professional installers of Poly-carbonate transparent burglar bars that are custom made to each home's specific requirements. No extra charge for individuality. The cost of these security bars is very comparable with normal steel bars and, of course, much, much prettier and aesthetically pleasing.
- Services
- CLear Burglar Bars
- Transparent Burglar Bars
- Poly-carbonate burglar bars
- Service areas
- Western Cape and Cape Town
- Address
-
34 Gleneagle Rd Welcome Glen
7975 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-825974924 www.polybars.com