AMC Cookware has a rich history in South Africa. Established in 1968, with over 50 years of business in this country, our history extends beyond that to the memories of meals prepared and shared in different communities and homes throughout this time. Experience has taught us many lessons in our business and has enabled us to become a leader in Direct Selling in South Africa, and the world leader in cookware. Through direct selling we have built a strong brand that represents healthy living, innovation and superior quality. To our consultants, we have offered an equal opportunity to all to embark on an exciting and rewarding career with AMC.