Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Real Repair Company—V&amp;A Waterfront Kiosk
Online Shops in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Real Repair Company is a South African repairer of Apple, Samsung and Huawei devices, specialising in repairing smartphones, iPhones, iPods, iPads and Apple Watches. We have a national footprint of on-site repair facilities and collection and drop-off points. Our specialist engineers do all repairs at our repair facilities, and we pride ourselves with our 1 hour service turn around. The Real Repair Company has over 10 years experience in the repair of devices in the telecoms and electronic media industries. Repairs are guaranteed (parts and labour) for a period of three months from date of collection, except for when there was identified liquid damage, in which case the repair will be guaranteed for one month.

    Services
    • Mobile Phone Repairs
    • Cracked Screen Repairs
    • Mobile Phone Battery Replacement
    • Pre-Owned Phones
    • Pre-Owned Macbooks
    • Pre-Owned iPads
    • Apple Repairs
    • Samsung Phone Repairs
    • Huawei Phone Repairs
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    Kiosk P1 Victoria Wharf Victoria & Alfred Waterfront
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-764623705 therealrepaircompany.co.za
      Add SEO element