I am an architect and interior designer with passion for design. I have worked on various projects for both startups and established companies, focusing on design architectural visualization and presentation, interior design, and building plans for construction and local authority submission .

I have worked on a number of architectural projects, including (but not limited to) 3D floor plans for residential and commercial, interior and exterior rendering for private houses and commercial properties. I use various software and interactive modeling with video walk thru to give my clients a feel for their project.





I offer a full online solution, as well as face to face interaction and am available after hours for consults.