Welcome to T&B Log Homes, the company that has changed the face of timber construction in South Africa and worldwide. We are world leaders in Heavy Solid Log Homes and Timber Frame Construction and have developed over 600 standard log house designs and wooden houses – ranging in size from a 20m2 octagonal rondawel to double and triple storey homes. Over 1,000 DIY log cabin kits for T&B Log Homes have been exported to some 30 countries as well as throughout South Africa. T&B Log Homes have supplied log cabins and in many cases supervised the construction of some 30 hotels, beach resorts, mountain lodges, fishing and golf estates in countries worldwide. Our extensive experience gives us the expertise to offer clients a complete turnkey project, including the design, building, finishing and equipping of the timber resorts or wooden houses.