The T&B Group Is One Of The Worlds Leading Timber Construction Companies. We offer a comprehensive supply of products, including- Log Homes, Revo, Timber Frame, Bespoke, Conventional Construction, and Industrial and Commercial. Our skilled in-house professionals can assist with all of these projects, including a combination of the above products. We also offer many value adding options, such as- water treatment and desalination plants, waste water treatment, various power supply systems, and just about anything else a client may need for a project.
- Services
- Prefabricated House Companies
- Log Homes
- Revo Homes
- Timber Frame
- Conventional Construction
- Service areas
- Knysna and South Africa
- Address
-
19 Vigilance Dr, Industrial Area
6571 Knysna
South Africa
+27-443024500 www.tandbgroup.co.za