REVO Timber Home Kits
Home Builders in Knysna
    • Revo's prefabricated homes are buildings built from pre-assembled and prefabricated modules. Modules are factory built space-elements consisting of walls, floors and roofs that are joined and finished already in factories. Revo prefabricated homes can consist of several smaller rooms which are transported to construction sites. The efficiency and the high quality of the prefabricated house production process is ensured by strict production rules, well controlled factory-environment and trained specialists producing the houses. Our timber houses are pre-manufactured to exact specifications and are shipped out to the installation site.

    Services
    • Prefabricated House Companies
    • Timber Home Construction
    • Revo Timber Home Kits
    Service areas
    Knysna and South Africa
    Address
    19 Vigilance Dr, Industrial Area
    6571 Knysna
    South Africa
    +27-443825443 www.revohomes.co.za
