Kidbuddie is one of South Africa’s leading adventure playground and jungle gym manufacturers. A playground is only as safe as the quality of its play systems; our team at Kidbuddie prides ourselves on the quality and safety of our play areas for children. Our playground equipment comes in all shapes and sizes to inspire imagination and storytelling, with animal-shaped rockers, swing boats, ship-themed jungle gyms and more.
- Playground Equipment Installation
- Jungle Gym
- Outdoor Gym Equipment
- Knysna, Western Cape, and South Africa
19 Vigilance Drive, Tudor Village
6571 Knysna
South Africa
+27-443821093 www.kidbuddie.co.za