Kidbuddie Jungle Gym &amp; Playground Equipment
Other Businesses in Knysna
    Kidbuddie: Jungle Gym and Playground Specialists

    Kidbuddie is one of South Africa’s leading adventure playground and jungle gym manufacturers. A playground is only as safe as the quality of its play systems; our team at Kidbuddie prides ourselves on the quality and safety of our play areas for children. Our playground equipment comes in all shapes and sizes to inspire imagination and storytelling, with animal-shaped rockers, swing boats, ship-themed jungle gyms and more.

    Services
    • Playground Equipment Installation
    • Jungle Gym
    • Outdoor Gym Equipment
    Service areas
    Knysna, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    19 Vigilance Drive, Tudor Village
    6571 Knysna
    South Africa
    +27-443821093 www.kidbuddie.co.za
