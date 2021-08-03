Your browser is out-of-date.

Plumbers in Pretoria East 0716260952 No Call Out Fees
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (4)
Services

  • plumbers
  • geyser repairs
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

15% DISCOUNT ON ALL PENSIONERS 0716260952
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria, South Africa
R100
Plumbers in Pretoria East 0716260952 No Call Out Fees
25% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria, South Africa
R400
Plumbers in Pretoria East 0716260952 No Call Out Fees

Projects

    Pretoria East plumbers we guarantee the quality of all our work and materials, offering you transparent upfront fixed prices and hassle free 24/7 plumbing services. Our Pretoria East plumbing team prides itself on quality workmanship, expert advice and exceptional customer service. As your trusted Pretoria East plumbers, we want to maintain our high level of professionalism because we are part of a very competitive industry and we know the true value of our customers.

    We’ve gained valuable experience over a 15 year time, and we bring all of our experience to ensure you have a quick but thorough service that meets your standards. Our entire team of Pretoria East plumbers are qualified and accredited, so you know that we’ve done the job correctly and in a timely manner. 

    Every job is carried out with your safety and comfort at top of mind. We only use the latest technology, proven solutions, and make sure all work complies with local code. Our goal is to provide you with the best solution for your needs and leave you with greater peace of mind.


    OUR SERVICES

    • Blocked Drains and Drain Cleaning
    • Plumbing Repair and Maintenance Services
    • Burst Geysers and Geyser Components
    • Leak Detection
    • Sewer Line Repair and Replacement
    • Plumbing Installations
    • Storm Water and Drainage Problems
    • Water Pressure Booster Pumps
    • High-Pressure Jet Blasting
    • Emergency Plumbing

    Blocked bathroom drains

    Blocked stormwater drains

    Blocked kitchen drains

    Blocked sewer drains

    Blocked toilet drains

    Blocked laundry drains

    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    107 Boardwalk Boulevard , Boardwalk Office Park , Pretoria
    0043 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-716260952 geyserrepairspretoria.co.za

    Reviews

    Fantastic plumbing services commercial drain rerouted successfully
    10 months ago
    Project date: August 2021
    Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    two geysers successfully installed at my factory in Hennopspark Centurion
    10 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    Good Plumbers in the east
    10 months ago
    Project date: June 2021
