Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Architect Plan
Architects in Pretoria
Overview 39Projects (39) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124SA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124SA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124SA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124SA
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124SB, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124SB, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124SB, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    +1
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124SB
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124TB, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124TB, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124TB, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    +1
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_124TB
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127S, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127S, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127S, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    +1
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127S
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127SA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127SA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127SA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    +1
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127SA
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127TA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127TA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127TA, Architect Plan Architect Plan
    +1
    3 Bedroom House – 3B_2B_2G_127TA
    Show all 39 projects

    South Africa’s leading online store for client to buy ready

    to build house plans. Architect Plan has a wide variety plans at a fraction of

    the cost and in a matter of minutes. All our plans have been designed by a

    Professional Architect who is registered with the South African Council for the

    Architectural Profession or in short, SACAP. With numerous years of experience

    in the Architectural and house building industry, you are not only receiving

    the documentation and plans you have chosen to purchase from us at Architect

    Plan, but also years of experience and refined Architectural quality.



    The flexible fee structure available on our website, will

    help you realize your dream within your budget. You have the control to choose

    Pre-drawn building plan designs to suite your needs if your architectural

    budget is low, or We can custom design for your own unique taste as per your

    specifications and needs.

    Services
    • house plans
    • online house plans
    • ready to build house plans
    • buy a house plan
    • architectural plans
    • buy a plan
    Service areas
    • South Africa and rest of Africa
    • Pretoria
    Address
    Online Shop
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120042195 architectplan.co.za
      Add SEO element