We specialise in the supply and installation of all types of fencing works ranging from

ClearView fencing

Palisade Fencing

Electric fencing

Diamond mesh wire

Razor Wire

We also specialise in the supply and installation of all types of gates, from sliding, swing. Gates can be supplied automated or manual.

As fencing professionals, we understand the need to deliver quality staff & service consistently and economically throughout the construction process, matching the rapidly changing demand of the today’s business environment.

Our pledge is to establish lasting relationship with our customers by exceeding their expectations and providing exceptional performance by every member of Staff.

Our approach reflects the attention to quality we insist upon in order to sustain a successful and long-term business relationship.

We realise the need for a competitive pricing policy whilst maintaining a high standard of workmanship within the construction industry. We achieve this by using only the highest standard of tradesmen and materials; this is of vital importance to us in undertaking any works in the construction industry today.

We firmly believe that our emphasis on keeping Health & Safety and quality of workmanship at a high standard. This is the reason that we have had such success in securing and successfully delivering various high profile contracts within the fencing industry.

We take our responsibility to the environment very seriously and consider the impact our activities may have.