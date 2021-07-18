Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Maramba Fence and Gates
Fencing & Gates in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kuilsriver Palisade fence, Maramba Fence and Gates Maramba Fence and Gates Single family home Iron/Steel
    Kuilsriver Palisade fence, Maramba Fence and Gates Maramba Fence and Gates
    Kuilsriver Palisade fence, Maramba Fence and Gates Maramba Fence and Gates
    +1
    Kuilsriver Palisade fence

    We specialise in the supply and installation of all types of fencing works ranging from

    ClearView fencing

    Palisade Fencing

    Electric fencing

    Diamond mesh wire

    Razor Wire

    We also specialise in the supply and installation of all types of gates, from sliding, swing. Gates can be supplied automated or manual.

    As fencing professionals, we understand the need to deliver quality staff & service consistently and economically throughout the construction process, matching the rapidly changing demand of the today’s business environment.

    Our pledge is to establish lasting relationship with our customers by exceeding their expectations and providing exceptional performance by every member of Staff.

    Our approach reflects the attention to quality we insist upon in order to sustain a successful and long-term business relationship.

    We realise the need for a competitive pricing policy whilst maintaining a high standard of workmanship within the construction industry. We achieve this by using only the highest standard of tradesmen and materials; this is of vital importance to us in undertaking any works in the construction industry today.

    We firmly believe that our emphasis on keeping Health & Safety and quality of workmanship at a high standard. This is the reason that we have had such success in securing and successfully delivering various high profile contracts within the fencing industry.

    We take our responsibility to the environment very seriously and consider the impact our activities may have.

    Services
    • ClearView Fencing
    • Palisade Fencing
    • Electric Fencing
    • Electric fencing
    • Diamond mesh wire
    • Razor wire
    • Sliding and swing gates
    • Automation and accessories control
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Western Cape, South Africa, and Cape Town
    Address
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-837983054 www.maramba.co.za
      Add SEO element