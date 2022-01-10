Your browser is out-of-date.

Waverley Electricians 0745382495 (No Call Out Fee)
Electricians in Pretoria
Services

  • General maintenance
  • Service upgrades
  • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
  • Fixing distribution boards
  • Landlord certificates

Projects

    Waverley Electricians, Our professional residential Waverley Electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your home. If you’re looking for domestic electrical installations work or electrical repairs, you can drop us a call at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    Waverley Electricians, We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    Our professional Waverley Electricians technicians can solve all your problems, whether you have a power failure or earth leakage or need your cable TV wiring. Need your air-conditioning unit fixed? Call us. Got a problem with your fuse boards or looking to install security lighting for your home? Call us now! Our technicians are fully able to provide all kinds of installations. We also do wiring for generators and geysers. Get the job done right and you won’t need to make another call out.


    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    0186 Waverley
    0135 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-745382495 www.whiteheadselectrical.co.za
