dstv services &amp;TV repair western cape
Home Appliances in Cape Town
    • DSTV,OVHD,STARSAT,SATELLITE INSTALLATIONS CONTACT CALVIN ON 0783830261

    Signal Problems - Dstv Upgrades - Extra View Installations – New Installations

    Call


      or whatsapp  



    For all your dstv installations repairs and upgrades, Upgrades installed offers you the best services ever, our Company have been in the trade for more than 6yrs now and have managed to keep our records clean, We offer our services 24hrs a day, 7 days a week anywhere around western cape with approximately an hour appointment, below are some of the services we offer


    We do the Following Services Below

    • Repair And Installation of Explora

    • DVD And Home Theatres Installation

    • Installations And Repairs of Satellite

    • Installation of Extra View or Multi View

    • Restoration of Signal / Dish Alignment

    • Fault Finding or DSTV Trouble Shooting

    • HD 4U Single View Installation

    • High Definition Installations HD On All TVs

    • Relocation Of DSTV or Re-Installation

    • Installation of Tv Points in Braai or Bed Rooms

    • Projector Set - UP Bracket Mounting

    Repair And Installation of All DSTV Decoders

    Services
    • Dstv Installation All Areas Same Day No Delays call 0783830261 or whatsapp
    • We do mobile Tv repair in all areas Western cape
    • We do fix and supply all type of dstv receivers and satellite dish kit
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    221 parow street
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-783830261
