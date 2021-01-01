Your browser is out-of-date.

Silver Rabbit Home
Interior Designers & Decorators in Centurion
Reviews (2)
    • Calming Bedroom Oasis, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Minimalist bedroom
    Calming Bedroom Oasis, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Minimalist bedroom
    Calming Bedroom Oasis, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Minimalist bedroom
    +2
    Calming Bedroom Oasis
    Contemporary & Comfortable Living Area, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Living room
    Contemporary & Comfortable Living Area, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Living room
    Contemporary & Comfortable Living Area, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Rustic style dining room
    +2
    Contemporary & Comfortable Living Area
    Light and airy bedroom, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Modern style bedroom
    Light and airy bedroom, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Modern style bedroom
    Light and airy bedroom, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Modern style bedroom
    +2
    Light and airy bedroom
    Classic study, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Classic study, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Classic study, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Study/officeChairs
    Classic study
    Living room refresh, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Living room refresh, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Living room refresh, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +1
    Living room refresh
    Jungle Playroom, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Nursery/kid’s room
    Jungle Playroom, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Nursery/kid’s room
    Jungle Playroom, Silver Rabbit Home Silver Rabbit Home Nursery/kid’s room
    +3
    Jungle Playroom

    The spaces we inhabit have the potential to be sources of great fulfillment and joy. I can help you achieve style and harmony in your space by helping you select items that work for your lifestyle and budget.


    My name is Cathri. I am a qualified Engineer and Interior Designer. My studies as a chemical engineer have equipped me with a thorough knowledge of design and materials science. Working as an engineer in the corporate and manufacturing environment I honed my project management, communication and problem-solving skills. I then went on to study interior design. This allowed me to connect the science to the art and equipped me with an understanding of the interior design principles that underlie functional yet innovative and harmonious design.


    My work is comprised of a variety of styles, from very traditional to utterly contemporary. I believe every client and project is unique and deserve to have their needs met using exceptional interior design.


    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Space planning
    • Mood boards
    • Sample boards
    • Concepts
    • Wallpaper
    • Curtains
    • Custom Furniture
    • Upholstery
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Midrand Centurion
    Address
    Copperleaf Golf Estate
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-120065255 silver-rabbit.com
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    judyvanbiljon
    Delighted with the process and the results! Being heard in terms of my needs, fresh and innovative solutions and attention to implementation details.
    10 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
    Pieter van der Westhuizen Pieter van der Westhuizen
    Good ideas and expert advice for home furniture
    10 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
