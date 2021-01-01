The spaces we inhabit have the potential to be sources of great fulfillment and joy. I can help you achieve style and harmony in your space by helping you select items that work for your lifestyle and budget.





My name is Cathri. I am a qualified Engineer and Interior Designer. My studies as a chemical engineer have equipped me with a thorough knowledge of design and materials science. Working as an engineer in the corporate and manufacturing environment I honed my project management, communication and problem-solving skills. I then went on to study interior design. This allowed me to connect the science to the art and equipped me with an understanding of the interior design principles that underlie functional yet innovative and harmonious design.





My work is comprised of a variety of styles, from very traditional to utterly contemporary. I believe every client and project is unique and deserve to have their needs met using exceptional interior design.



