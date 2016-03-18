Your browser is out-of-date.

GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
    • Waterfall Estate Ideas, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Minimalist dining room Grey
    Waterfall Estate Ideas, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Living room White
    Waterfall Estate Ideas, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom Pink
    Waterfall Estate Ideas
    Babor Spa Waterkloof Pretoria, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Spa
    Babor Spa Waterkloof Pretoria, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Spa
    Babor Spa Waterkloof Pretoria, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Spa
    Babor Spa Waterkloof Pretoria
    Eco Elementum Office Reception Area, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Commercial spaces Metal Grey
    Eco Elementum Office Reception Area, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Beige
    Eco Elementum Office Reception Area, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Commercial spaces
    Eco Elementum Office Reception Area
    Home Decor, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Living roomAccessories & decoration Grey
    Home Decor, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Living roomAccessories & decoration Grey
    Home Decor, GSI Interior Design & Manufacture GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Living roomAccessories & decoration Grey
    Home Decor

    We provide an all inclusive service for home & corporate interiors. We design, manufacture and decorate any space with simplistic luxury. We work with any budget and do anything form one room renovations to whole home installations. Call us today for an obligation free consulatation.

    Services
    • INTERIOR DECORATING
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture manufacture
    • Reupholster
    • Decor
    • furnishings
    • Soft furnishings
    • Flooring
    • rugs
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Pretoria
    • Midrand
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    381 Frank Rd
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-613979373 www.gsidesigns.com
