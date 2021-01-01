The Mill was established in 2006 on the philosophy that there would always be corporate and decorative companies who appreciates Bespoke Furnishing Fabrics of fresh designs, uncompromising quality and durability.

We pride ourselves in designing, manufacturing, importing, sourcing and distributing our own fabric collections, which are coordinated and sampled in-house. We are proud to say that our products satisfy a wide variety of taste and design, ranging from modern contemporary to antique classic. As well as offering a standard range of stocked inventory, The Mill specialises in custom designed & branded fabrics, specifically woven or embroidered to our client’s requirements.