Omniclean
General Contractors in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
    • Omniclean.co.za are the best carpet cleaning company in Cape Town with over 30 years in the Biz now! we pride ourselves on our steam  cleaning services. We clean fitted carpets and loose rugs, as well as  upholstery and curtaining. Our deep cleaning of your favorite rug means  you will have that carpet for longer. If you have pets, be sure to clean  your carpets regularly.

    Office or Cell: 021 790 3870 / 082 565 5822

    Office Hours: Monday to Friday 8am - 5pm

    Saturdays or Weekends by special request

    #localislekker #supportlocalbusiness

    Services
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Curtain Cleaning
    • Blind Cleaning
    • Mattress Cleaning
    • Persian Carpet Cleaning
    • Spring Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    Service areas
    Hout Bay, Southern Suburbs, and Cape Town
    Address
    23 Scottsville Circle Hout Bay
    7806 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-825655822 omniclean.co.za
    We have over 30 years in the carpet cleaning industry.

    We have 20+ full time staff.

    Our office hours are Monday - Friday 8am-5pm

