enVēd
Paint & Wall Coverings in Johannesburg
    • Business Reception Area, enVēd enVēd Office spaces & stores
    +2
    Business Reception Area

    Decorate your home with our luxurious, exclusive products we supply and manufacture just for you.  


    We work with Interior Designers, Architects and Enthusiasts to deliver our customised decor range..


    Our range consists of

    Imported Wallpaper & customisable wallpaper

    Coverstyl textured wall coverings

    Decorative cut panels

    Custom printed fabrics

    Glass art and Backsplashes

    Glass stairs and counters

    Hand crafted wood furniture - select from our range of timbers and fabrics to customise

    Our branches are situated Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape

    We haKingdom and Luxemberg.

    Services
    • wallpaper
    • wallpaper installation
    • wallcovering
    • decorative panels
    • glass backsplash
    • custom printed glass backsplash
    • hand crafted wood furniture
    • printed fabrics
    • san ware
    • blinds
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Western Cape
    • Eastern Cape
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    Summer Way
    1500 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-794922702 enved.co.za
