Warren Redman Fine Arts is a full service Art Consultancy offering the a selection of Artworks by notable South African artists, as well as offering picture framing and installation services to clients in the Durban area. We also offer curating and collection management services for those that require it.
We work with Design Industry professionals, as well as private collectors and lovers of Art
- Services
- Picture Framing
- Installation of Art
- Art Collection management
- Original Art
- Valuation of Art
- Service areas
- Durban and Johannesburg
- La Lucia
- Address
-
7 Gainsford Place
4051 La Lucia
South Africa
+27-833772848 www.Redmanfinearts.co.za