Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy
Artists & Artisans in La Lucia
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Book Publisher offices, Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Book Publisher offices
    House K, Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy ArtworkPictures & paintings
    House K, Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy ArtworkPictures & paintings
    House K, Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +3
    House K
    Artwork for International Foundation, Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy Warren Redman Fine Arts Consultancy ArtworkPictures & paintings Multicolored
    Artwork for International Foundation

    Warren Redman Fine Arts is a full service Art Consultancy offering the a selection of Artworks by notable South African artists, as well as offering picture framing and installation services to clients in the Durban area. We also offer curating and collection management services for those that require it.

    We work with Design Industry professionals, as well as private collectors and lovers of Art

    Services
    • Picture Framing
    • Installation of Art
    • Art Collection management
    • Original Art
    • Valuation of Art
    Service areas
    • Durban and Johannesburg
    • La Lucia
    Address
    7 Gainsford Place
    4051 La Lucia
    South Africa
    +27-833772848 www.Redmanfinearts.co.za
      Add SEO element