GR Building Services is your premier destination for high quality building and construction services in Knysna. We are committed to delivering professional building services and we have more than a decade of experience in this field. Our company can help with both residential and commercial services, and we always work closely with you to bring your vision to life. Over the years, we have become the top building contractor in Knysna thanks to our efficiency, focus, quality and value for money.





Knysna Building and construction services





Remodeling or improving your home in Knysna is a very good idea if you want to add new functions or just bring in more space to your home. Our Knysna renovation service is very efficient, and we always focus on following your guidelines, thus bringing your vision and ideas to life. We are always ready to assist, and you can rely on us to help with detailed, comprehensive services you can rely on.





We follow the latest trends, while also bringing you the best home improvement specialists in Knysna. This way you can rely on us to bring in front an outstanding experience and state of the art results. If you always wanted to renovate your home or expand it, GR Building Services is always here to help and you can count on us to deliver the best experience every time. We can assist with home repairs and maintenance, remodels and upgrades, major renovations and even structural improvements.





Home extensions and additions





If you want to extend your home or add new rooms to it, then you must work with a reliable, professional contractor. Our team is here to assist you with a large variety of home extensions/additions, all provided at the best prices on the market and handled by the best team in the business. We are a qualified, insured and certified contractor that’s ready to assist with a vast range of home extension projects.





Kitchen makeovers and renovations





Your kitchen should always look great, and that’s why we can assist with makeovers and renovations. We can take your Knysna kitchen to the next level with cabinet installation, new kitchen flooring, room painting, electrical and plumbing fixes and also countertop replacements.





Bathroom fitting, upgrades and renovations





We visit the bathroom every day, so this needs to be a place of tranquility, peace and happiness. Our company can bring your vision to life and create an incredible bathroom environment. We can help with a variety of service, like electrical and plumbing adjustments, laying the floor tiles, replacing the sink or shower, installing cabinets and painting the bathroom.





Building a new garage, conversions or renovations





Whether you need a new garage built or want to renovate/convert your old one, we can help right away. We can build the garage you always wanted, but also convert it to a kitchen, gym, utility room, living space or anything similar. Contact us today and let us assist with comprehensive, efficient building services in Knysna!





Knysna Construction Services





