Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Air Conditioning Germiston
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Germiston
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Air Conditioning Germiston
    Click to complete

    Aircon Germiston

     for Aircon Installations. Aircon Servicing, repairs and maintenance in Germiston. For a wide range of aircon brands. Call 

    Air Conditioning Germiston

     083-574-9480. AC Germiston is an 

    Air Conditioning Business in Germiston

    . We are the industry experts in domestic, commercial and industrial air conditioning as well as refrigeration. No matter how big or how small your needs are. We will provide you with a solution that will suite any size project and budget. 

    AC Germiston

     take great pride in delivering professional 

    Aircon Services in Germiston


    Services
    air conditioning
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Germiston
    Address
    49 Shamrock Rd, Primrose
    1401 Germiston
    South Africa
    +27-835490920 germistonairconditioning.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Aircon Germiston

     for Aircon Installations. Aircon Servicing, repairs and maintenance in Germiston. For a wide range of aircon brands. Call 

    Air Conditioning Germiston

     083-574-9480. AC Germiston is an 

    Air Conditioning Business in Germiston

    . We are the industry experts in domestic, commercial and industrial air conditioning as well as refrigeration. No matter how big or how small your needs are. We will provide you with a solution that will suite any size project and budget. 

    AC Germiston

     take great pride in delivering professional 

    Aircon Services in Germiston


      Add SEO element