Aircon Germiston
for Aircon Installations. Aircon Servicing, repairs and maintenance in Germiston. For a wide range of aircon brands. Call
083-574-9480. AC Germiston is an
Air Conditioning Business in Germiston
. We are the industry experts in domestic, commercial and industrial air conditioning as well as refrigeration. No matter how big or how small your needs are. We will provide you with a solution that will suite any size project and budget.
take great pride in delivering professional
- Services
- air conditioning
- Service areas
- Gauteng and Germiston
- Address
-
49 Shamrock Rd, Primrose
1401 Germiston
South Africa
+27-835490920 germistonairconditioning.co.za
Aircon Germiston
for Aircon Installations. Aircon Servicing, repairs and maintenance in Germiston. For a wide range of aircon brands. Call
083-574-9480. AC Germiston is an
Air Conditioning Business in Germiston
. We are the industry experts in domestic, commercial and industrial air conditioning as well as refrigeration. No matter how big or how small your needs are. We will provide you with a solution that will suite any size project and budget.
take great pride in delivering professional