A4AC Architects
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (8)
Projects

    Off the grid Eco POD
    Off the grid Eco POD
    The container garden studio in Johannesburg
    Off the grid house Johannesburg
    Eldoglen Estate Additions
    Linksfield revamp
    Eye Of Africa - House Molatji
    Show all 27 projects

    A4AC Architects

    We are a young -but experienced- group of Architects. We are based in Johannesburg, although we have done work throughout Africa. We provide architectural plans, interior design, construction documentation and management services. We are not the ordinary architects you are use to working with on traditional building, as we also refurbish containers ourselves, design prefab homes and construct across South Africa. We are proud to provide services to both the budget and luxury markets alike.

    We have done residential, commercial and community projects. Specialising in alternative construction methods such as container construction and light weight steel framing. We also aim to passively heat and cool all our projects. We have experience designing in most styles and we are versatile with working on and following clients briefs.  

    'As young designers, we think outside the box. We challenge ideas and push the boundaries of conventional ideas in order to develop fresh, unique designs and new ideas.'

    Services:

    Architectural design: We provide architecture services for both new-builds and alteration & additions. We are very hands-on with our projects (something that the modern day architect lacks).

    Containers: We provide both a design & build services for container buildings. We have completed builds from banks, to schools to houses. We provide a full service solution from council approval to construction.  

    We can provide manufactured products to corporations, communities and residential owners. Including professionally built build models and 3D modelling. 

    'We do this to enrich people’s lives through, practical and innovative architecture delivered with wholehearted passion'.

    The company was founded by Dirk Coetser and John Saaiman and in 2013 A4AC was born. With the headquarters located in a factory they have a workshop where conceptual ideas becomes reality. They have created a perfect balance with 50% of the company consisting and focusing on the manufacturing and building of prototypes, they are able to test quality and develop conceptual designs. With their clients are the forefront of their ideas its no wonder they have been published widely and have won a national award for sustainable architecture.

    We would love to hear from you!

    Services
    • Architectural design (residential
    • commercial & community)
    • Interior design (including exhibition stands)
    • Professional model building
    • 3D modeling & rendering
    • Construction management
    • Light-weight steel
    • Sound studio design & manufacture
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Gauteng
    • All South Africa
    • South Africa
    Company awards
    Saia Afrisam Sustainability awards 2016
    Address
    22 Davy Road
    1719 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-114778738 www.a4ac.co.za

    Reviews

    Sian Kitchener homify
    Great designs and versatile, budget friendly to luxury clients catered for!
    almost 4 years ago
    SBARM KHULA
    Still waiting for their reply on their contact system
    3 months ago
    Conrad du Toit
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
